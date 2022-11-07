Letter: Fire in a crowded room

The President, former President, and their minions have been yelling Fire in a crowed theater for the past week. It is a disgusting attempt to paint all Republicans as wild-eyed, irrational and bent on taking away everyone’s rights. If you have been paying attention and listening to the news you might remember a number of rights that have been eliminated in the past few years. During the 2020 summer riots thousands of small businesses were robbed, damaged, and/or firebombed. A number of police precincts were over-run. Federal buildings were attacked. Conservative speakers have been assaulted by protesters on college campuses to keep them from speaking. Conservative voices have been censored from social media. Medical professionals with opinions different than St. Anthony and the CDC on how to address the COVID epidemic were silenced. Fears of Russian interference has been used by the government to thwart and silence news and social media coverage of anything potentially damaging to the current administration. Who is taking away rights?