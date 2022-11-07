 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Fire in a crowded room

  • Comments

The President, former President, and their minions have been yelling Fire in a crowed theater for the past week. It is a disgusting attempt to paint all Republicans as wild-eyed, irrational and bent on taking away everyone’s rights. If you have been paying attention and listening to the news you might remember a number of rights that have been eliminated in the past few years. During the 2020 summer riots thousands of small businesses were robbed, damaged, and/or firebombed. A number of police precincts were over-run. Federal buildings were attacked. Conservative speakers have been assaulted by protesters on college campuses to keep them from speaking. Conservative voices have been censored from social media. Medical professionals with opinions different than St. Anthony and the CDC on how to address the COVID epidemic were silenced. Fears of Russian interference has been used by the government to thwart and silence news and social media coverage of anything potentially damaging to the current administration. Who is taking away rights?

People are also reading…

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News