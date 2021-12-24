Letter: Fire Louis "Pony Express" DeJoy

Figuring that going to the post office to buy stamps would be time-consuming during the holiday season as well as Covid-risky, I ordered them on line directly from the USPS on December 7. The USPS shipped the stamps on December 8, via Priority Mail, from Kansas City, a distance of only 1,200 miles from Tucson. I received my stamps twelve days later, on December 20. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's management of the USPS, which includes a deliberate mail slowdown, supposedly to save money, is a total disaster. This man must go.
Stephen Saltonstall
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.