Letter: Fire near the Capitol
Letter: Fire near the Capitol

The “small fire at a homeless encampment” in Washington, D.C. was widely noted because it was close to the Capitol at a time of jittery preparations for the inauguration of our new President and Vice President.

The people experiencing homelessness who stake a temporary claim to a little shelter at that camp are not widely noted. Nor is the irony of there being people in such circumstances just outside the buildings of our government. Was the welfare of citizens being debated? Is the enormous inequality being noted?

Judy Ray

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

