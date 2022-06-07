Letter: Firearm safety

As a 10 year-old boy I was fortunate enough to attend a summer camp in upstate New York. Along with swimming, track, archery, and crafts was my favorite activity, riflery. Mr. Soan, the rifle instructor, was low-key, attentive, and devoted to safety.

Thus I and many other youths learned to shoot a .22-cal. single-shot rifle and to treat guns with care and respect. Gradually I progressed through several stages of achievement and earned colorful patches ("Marksman," "Sharpshooter," etc.) provided by the National Rifle Association that I could sew on the back of my jacket.

Nearly 70 years later the jacket and its patches are long gone. I don't miss the jacket, but I sure wish I had those NRA patches. Why? Because I'd like to take them to the headquarters of the NRA and burn them at the front door.

Gerard Ervin

Northeast side

