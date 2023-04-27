I am a retired physician. I am sick of those innumerable , uncivilized mass killings by firearms, in schools, stores, parades, churches, etc.

Suggestions:

1) Many killings are done by the mentally ill. State mental hospitals were closed after drugs to treat mental diseases were discovered and felt to be the solution. Mentally ill people often won't take them. We should mandate preventive mental evaluation of people suspected of dangerous behavioral problems. Ans reopen State mental hospitals.

2) Follow the money... Make it illegal for politicians to ever accept contributions from the NRA. That would remove any temptation they might have to vote against all firearms legislation, and should lead to a proliferation of reasonable control of firearms legislation.

Firearms should only be used for hunting, after thorough background check, and locked up when not in use. Private ownership of war weapons, or large amount of ammunition should be banned.

Ownership of large amounts of ammunition should be illegal.

Jean-Paul Bierny

Midtown