Letter: Firearms

The official definition of the controversial term 'Assault Rifle' has now been recognized by all involved parties.

Assault Rifle; Def: Any of a number of wannabee versions of the original Mattel Real-Kill(M16), designed for the defense of this country now used by needy types to pose for selfies while they prance across social media.

Also, the guy who jumped up in the firefight, struck a pose and corrected his bro, who had screamed for the loan of a 'Clip' instead of a 'Mag'? The NRA enshrined him into their hall of fame.

Keith Carver

Northeast side

