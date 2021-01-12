 Skip to main content
Letter: First amendment not meant to protect presidents who lie
Read the First Amendment. It says: "Congress shall make no law ....abridging the freedom of speech." I would like to know how this first amendment protects the public lying, defamation, and provocative comments of the president and other conspiratorial members of our government. Their positions of authority should preclude them from making obviously false statements, knowing that many, who do not look to other sources for the truth, will believe what they hear. We need to stop using the first amendment to argue that persons in public leadership have the liberty to lie.

Gina Buconocore

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

