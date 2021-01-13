Letter: First Amendment

An alarming number of people obviously didn't pay attention in high school civics classes. Donald Trump has not lost his First Amendment rights. He can issue press releases or hold a news conference as all other Presidents have done. I'm not on social media myself but these are private companies that people that use them must agree to their policies. I personally read the paper, look at Fox news, CNN, Google news, etc. It's important to know what others are thinking, especially those you don't agree with. Too many on left and right listen to echo chambers that just reinforce their already held beliefs.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.