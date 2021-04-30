Letter: First Amentment Right

For those who have received, or are planning to receive the Covid inoculations, it is the chance of a lifetime to have more time in their life.
For those who feel invincible to its effects, or are just too plain ornery to get the shots, only time will tell how much of a lifetime they might have left.
I can always tell within a minute if someone has opted out of the opportunity to get the inoculation. They’ve already told me twice. This is because it is some sort of badge of honor to take a stand for ignorance and idiocy finally. This is America after all. That is a first amendment right to be a dope.
But if the virus sweeps back into our country as it has in India, perhaps those same defiant ones will scamper into the fold of the protected. The stand was only sand after all.
Ron Lancaster
North side
