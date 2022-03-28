Letter: First black woman nominated to the supreme court?

Biden, CNN and other media outlets keep giving Biden credit for nominating the first black woman to the Supreme Court. In 2003, President Bush nominated Judge Janice Rogers Brown. The shameful irony is that as a senator, Biden warned Bush that if he nominated the first black woman to serve on the Supreme court, he would filibuster and kill her nomination. So, take a closer look. Biden should NOT get credit for nominating the first black woman. He does however get credit along with his fellow Democrats for setting out to destroy her.
Linda Schaub
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.