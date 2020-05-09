Letter: First family?

Where is the Trump family? Children and Melania? Have they appreared in person anywhere? Handing out food? Giving donations to charities? Nope, nowhere to be seen. The Trump family accepts the kudos of the office and are absent when it comes to tragedies or comfort. Nothing about them inspires or comforts. Melania pales in contrast to other First Ladies. The trump children are indeed chips off the old block. No heart, no responsibility
G Keith
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
