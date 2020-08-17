Letter: First guilty plea in Durham's Russia collusion corruption casein

It was announced today that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith will plead guilty to Making a False Statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation of corruption and fraud that occurred surrounding the Trump Russian collusion hoax. Clinesmith had altered an email sent by the CIA to reflect that Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was "not a source" for another government agency, when in fact he had been, for the CIA. That information was included in an application for obtaining a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. Clinesmith had expressed animosity towards Trump in his emails. Can you say political motives? He may now be cooperating with Durham and could have evidence against others within the FBI, USDOJ, and perhaps the Obama administration, who conspired to undermine Trump's candidacy and Presidency. Durham is reportedly investigating several other individuals for fraud and corruption tied to the Russia collusion hoax. He is working to present some of those findings before the election.
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!