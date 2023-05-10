I don’t usually agree with what this letter writer writes. However, I must agree with part of his most recent letter. His child has run up a maximum credit card debt — and the letter writer is aghast. What to do? I quote from his Letter: “First, I pay the bill.”

Congrats! You need to immediately contact all Republican Members of Congress and remind them of this—tell them to vote to raise the National Debt Ceiling and preserve the credit worthiness of the US Govt. What comes next is open for debate, but you do NOT allow debt to go unpaid, or ruin credit ratings. And there is a difference between laying down rules going forward and starving the poor kid. Remember, you once told him it’s ok spend more—where’s all that cash from Trump tax cuts?