Letter: First Presidential Debate
Letter: First Presidential Debate

After watching that spectacle called a presidential debate. Not sure that it changed anyone’s mind on who to vote for. The president was doing his darndest to goad Mr. Biden into losing his famous temper, it did not work. Kudos to moderator, Chris Wallace, for trying to referee a dog fight. I suggest that future debates include a kill switch for the moderator to kill the microphone of any interrupting candidate.

Frank Barraza

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

