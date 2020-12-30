Letter: First put out the fire

When new government administrations take office they are typically flooded with demands for action from special interest groups. The incoming Biden administration will be no exception. The difference this time will be the overriding need above all others to prioritize getting the pandemic under control, so we can return to some form of normalcy and well-being. Yes, there are many other pressing issues such as climate change and economic disparity, but they rank a distant second to the pandemic in urgency. You don't focus on mowing the lawn when your house is on fire.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
