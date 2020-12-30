 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: First put out the fire
View Comments

Letter: First put out the fire

When new government administrations take office they are typically flooded with demands for action from special interest groups. The incoming Biden administration will be no exception. The difference this time will be the overriding need above all others to prioritize getting the pandemic under control, so we can return to some form of normalcy and well-being. Yes, there are many other pressing issues such as climate change and economic disparity, but they rank a distant second to the pandemic in urgency. You don't focus on mowing the lawn when your house is on fire.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News