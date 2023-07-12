First they took away a woman’s right to make her own decisions and I did not speak out because I was not a woman.

Then they came for the LGBTQ people and I did not speak out because I was not part of the LGBTQ community.

Then they came for the educators and I did not speak out because I was no longer an educator.

Then they banned publications and I did not speak out because there was no venue through which to speak.

Then they took away the right to fair elections and I could not speak out because I could no longer vote.

Then they came for me… and there was no one left to speak out for me.

As a former University Professor I am aware of the dangers from the suppression of free speech. Martin Niemoller's original words are enshrined in the National Holocaust Museum.

George Ball, PhD

Midtown