First they took away a woman’s right to make her own decisions and I did not speak out because I was not a woman.
Then they came for the LGBTQ people and I did not speak out because I was not part of the LGBTQ community.
Then they came for the educators and I did not speak out because I was no longer an educator.
Then they banned publications and I did not speak out because there was no venue through which to speak.
Then they took away the right to fair elections and I could not speak out because I could no longer vote.
Then they came for me… and there was no one left to speak out for me.
As a former University Professor I am aware of the dangers from the suppression of free speech. Martin Niemoller's original words are enshrined in the National Holocaust Museum.
George Ball, PhD
Midtown
