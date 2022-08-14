Letter: Fiscal Delusion

I find it curious that so many conservative Republicans are such interested watchdogs on border issues and their financial impacts affecting America’s pocketbook. While, simultaneously, being completely fine with the rampant deregulation that’s allowed endless abuses of power and money to the point of crashing of an entire housing market. Opening the door to private equity to buy everything and leave the rest at their mercy. Allowing no-bid contracts to their cronies. Protecting a system that bankrupts people over medical bills.

They won’t even allow a child tax credit that could actually lift American children out of poverty. So, what would they do with all that money we would “save” if we sealed the border airtight? You tell me, cause I have little confidence in how they’d spend it.

You may believe the so-called fiscal conservative Republican still exists. I for one have seen little evidence they still remain. The costs these policies have on America’s pocketbook far outweighs the border.

Mellow Dawn Lund

Downtown