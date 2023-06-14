Representative Juan Ciscomani's opinion piece of June 11, "Debt limit bill is a step in the right direction, fails to mention one big step not taken. Representative Ciscomani lists a number of reasons he supported this bill but one reason he fails to mention is this bill also cut significant funding to the Internal Revenue Service; funding that would have enabled the IRS to collect taxes due from the very wealthy and from corporations. This is the missing "step in the right direction" that would have benefitted many of his Southern Arizona constituents and set the "federal government on a path towards fiscal sanity." Somehow sanity is not in the cards for Republicans.