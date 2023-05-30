Republicans are not "fiscal conservatives". Holding the Debt Ceiling hostage while demanding cuts in spending is purely political theater and hypocrisy. In December 2017 Republicans passed tax cuts (reducing revenue) yet increased spending from $3.92 trillion (Obama’s FY2017 budget) to $4.11 trillion. Even before Covid set in, Republicans had increased discretionary spending from $1.2 trillion to $1.6 trillion and the budget deficit by more than $300 billion. Such fiscal malfeasance has become a characteristic of Republicans: in 2001 and 2003 they cut taxes and increased spending and turned Clinton’s budget surplus into a deficit. Championing a war in Iraq, Republicans managed to double the national debt from $5.8 trillion to $11.9 trillion in 8 short years. Do we really want Republicans threatening the full faith and credit of the United States Treasury when they have proven themselves so fiscally irresponsible?