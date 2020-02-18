Letter: Fitz Got It Right
View Comments

Letter: Fitz Got It Right

Re: the Feb. 15 article "Klobuchar is this cartoonist's candidate of the minute."

David Fitzsimmons made the right choice. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the Democratic presidential candidate best positioned to unite the party and send Trump packing in November.

Amy Klobuchar is a graduate of Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School. Her career has been divided between the private sector and public service. Practical and progressive in her instincts and on the issues, she has compiled an extremely productive record in the Senate. She gets things done, even in this highly partisan political environment.

Klobuchar can appeal to all elements of the electorate, and she has the experience to do the job once elected. Yeah, Fitz, I’m with you. Amy Klobuchar is the one to return integrity to the presidency and move the country forward. Take a close look, Arizona. I think you’ll like what you see.

Robert Thompson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News