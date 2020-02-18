Letter: Fitz Got It Right

Re: the Feb. 15 article "Klobuchar is this cartoonist's candidate of the minute."
David Fitzsimmons made the right choice. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the Democratic presidential candidate best positioned to unite the party and send Trump packing in November.
Amy Klobuchar is a graduate of Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School. Her career has been divided between the private sector and public service. Practical and progressive in her instincts and on the issues, she has compiled an extremely productive record in the Senate. She gets things done, even in this highly partisan political environment.
Klobuchar can appeal to all elements of the electorate, and she has the experience to do the job once elected. Yeah, Fitz, I’m with you. Amy Klobuchar is the one to return integrity to the presidency and move the country forward. Take a close look, Arizona. I think you’ll like what you see.
Robert Thompson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.