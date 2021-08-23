 Skip to main content
Letter: Fitz hits a new low
Letter: Fitz hits a new low

Fitz has succeeded in hitting a new low, even for him, by making a joke of the Afghanistan tragedy. It defies any logic for him to continue to espouse division in this country, but it would seem that he thrives on it. Perhaps he might be able to find some topics for cartoons that might pull this country together, like shoring up our southern border, which at present is an open doorway to any terrorist willing to do us harm. Or perhaps a cartoon of a street cleaner washing blood off the streets in Chicago. Better yet, a cartoon showing Dr. Anthony Fauci killing Beagle puppies in the NIH that financed all the experimentation on docile, trusting dogs. Instead of being divisionary and contentious he might try featuring subjects that the populace can agree needs to be addressed. Continually pandering to his base has made him just that. Base, adjective. meaning morally low and inferior.

Maryam Wade

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

