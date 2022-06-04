 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fitz's Opinion

Re: the May 14 article "In a lying world, we could use more ugly but honest people."

My Point of View II

A Lie!

Most people don’t think about the Anti-Christ! If they do, it’s probably some anthropomorphize version of a ghoul. Maybe the ‘Anti’ is nothing more than a fictitious idea or a lie. If Truth and Love are synonyms for God, and I believe they are, then liars and haters are killing God. My parents were separated. I was brought up in two different families, but both were horrified by a lie. I truly believe they would have thrown me out if I had lied. Today, it’s de rigueur! David Fitzsimmons with the Arizona Star has stated it so clearly, so profoundly, I cannot add anything. I get sickened when I hear, “Well, they all do it!” No, they don’t all do it. Only the lost do it, and I have the power within me to send all lies to Hell. May I always retain my parents’ loving advice, “Be honest, always!"

JOHN VAUGHN

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

