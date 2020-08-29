Letter: Fitzsimmons Finally Gets Called Out

So, David Fitzsimmons gets a taste of his own medicine and throws a temper tantrum. AND, our local arm of the Fraternal Order of Left-winged Propagandists, The Arizona Daily Star, hands him the above the fold, first page of the editorials platform, to whine.
Mr. Fitzsimmons, just as you have the right to express yourself, so do the millions of police who don’t put their knees on anyone’s necks. Comparing them to slave owners and KKK members is a cheap, gutless attack. Parents of the children in this school district (which you so subtly had to point out as being “very white”) have the right to fight back against your “systemic” propaganda and hatred of the police and America. Governor Abbott has the right to express his opinion and to demand fairness on issues in his state school districts.
Mr. Fitzsimmons, you are now a victim of, deservedly, cancel culture. You and your cartoons only know one tune. Time to take a look in the mirror.
Jeffery Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
