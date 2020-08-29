 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fitzsimmons Finally Gets Called Out
View Comments

Letter: Fitzsimmons Finally Gets Called Out

So, David Fitzsimmons gets a taste of his own medicine and throws a temper tantrum. AND, our local arm of the Fraternal Order of Left-winged Propagandists, The Arizona Daily Star, hands him the above the fold, first page of the editorials platform, to whine.

Mr. Fitzsimmons, just as you have the right to express yourself, so do the millions of police who don’t put their knees on anyone’s necks. Comparing them to slave owners and KKK members is a cheap, gutless attack. Parents of the children in this school district (which you so subtly had to point out as being “very white”) have the right to fight back against your “systemic” propaganda and hatred of the police and America. Governor Abbott has the right to express his opinion and to demand fairness on issues in his state school districts.

Mr. Fitzsimmons, you are now a victim of, deservedly, cancel culture. You and your cartoons only know one tune. Time to take a look in the mirror.

Jeffery Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News