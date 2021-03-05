Letter: Fitzsimmons March 4 cartoon

Re: the March 4 editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons.
I am deeply disturbed by the Fitzsimmons cartoon in today’s Star. This is exactly the argument slaveholders used to justify their use of slavery. Slavery as an institution is abhorrent and cannot be compared to wage labor, even in the worst of circumstance. Wage laborers own their bodies. Slaves did not. This kind of comparison trivializes slavery and is part of the whole slavery wasn’t so bad argument that the South used to justify the practice and to say that was not what the Civil War was about.
Rebecca Orozco
Bisbee
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.