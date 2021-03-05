 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fitzsimmons March 4 cartoon
View Comments

Letter: Fitzsimmons March 4 cartoon

  • Comments

Re: the March 4 editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons.

I am deeply disturbed by the Fitzsimmons cartoon in today’s Star. This is exactly the argument slaveholders used to justify their use of slavery. Slavery as an institution is abhorrent and cannot be compared to wage labor, even in the worst of circumstance. Wage laborers own their bodies. Slaves did not. This kind of comparison trivializes slavery and is part of the whole slavery wasn’t so bad argument that the South used to justify the practice and to say that was not what the Civil War was about.

Rebecca Orozco

Bisbee

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor, March 3
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 3

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer says Republicans at CPAC can be forgiven for forgetting their Old Testament when they decided to put a literal golden statue of Donald Trump on display last weekend during the annual conservative-palooza

Letters to the Editor, March 2
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 2

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer advocates for opening up TUSD classrooms to students as soon as possible. Agree or disagree, there is more where that came from in this edition of Letters to the Editor

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News