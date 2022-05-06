Letter: Five Causes of Inflation

Many economists partially attribute the current high inflation to the direct economic stimulus. Most of those same economists point out that without that stimulus we would have higher unemployment and many more small business failures. Since 1992 the inflation rate has rarely topped 4% and since 2012 has only topped 2% three times until 2021. 1)Current inflation maybe partially be an economic correction for decades of mostly low inflation. 2)The United States has for decades put off infrastructure spending in favor of tax cuts. That infrastructure has failed from the ports to the highways slowing goods and increasing business costs. 3)We have devalued jobs involved in retail and transportation making them less desirable for American workers. 4) Our dependence on foreign manufacturers has only increased making transportation costs more impactful. 5) We have largely cut off our source of inexpensive labor by making it more difficult to hire foreign workers.