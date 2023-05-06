As I am sitting here having just read about the latest Texas shooting, I can't help thinking about the wrong person with a gun, holding in that person's hand the prospect of quickly ending someone's...anyone's...life. Then I think: Who is this person willing to do this?

Five people dead...why?! Five lives no longer to be lived! Five places at the table of human existence...gone because of one person with a gun! Five individuals joining children in schools, people worshipping, or people simply at the wrong place at the wrong time, five people no longer able to enjoy a freedom to live! Why?!

And then I think this person could be one of the many at the altar of the gun religion. But then I think of how hard we as a nation have worked to provide alternatives to the need to worship in this way. And then I immediately think: What does it take to obtain a realization of America's tragedy?

For God's sake, people...think!

Frank Parsons

Northeast side