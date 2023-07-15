Mr. Pearse asks for solutions to the issue of racial disparity in crime while not accepting the possibility of systematic racism. He offers no reasons other than blacks commit more crime. He proposes no solutions to this issue. 1) From 1526 to 1865 black Americans were enslaved and largely uneducated. Their families were tenuous at best therefore they could not create or accumulate wealth. 2) After 1877 southern states put in place laws that prohibited blacks from economic success and political participation. 3) During the 20th century cities created rules both written and de facto that limited and in some cases took the wealth of blacks (properties condemned for freeways). 4) Studies clearly demonstrate poverty is largely a predictor of criminal activity. 5) Blacks are much more likely to be arrested and convicted of the same crimes as whites (crack cocaine vs. powder cocaine). Solution - balance economic and educational opportunities for minority Americans in line with white Americans.