Letter: Five Years until we'll know

Medical talking heads at news conferences and on television repeatedly answer the difficult COVID pandemic-related questions of “When?”, “Why?”, “How effective?”, “Can we?”, and “Should we?”. They usually provide reasonable answers based on the latest information from the scientific deluge about COVID’s prevention, variants, and protection. Some will end up being incomplete or erroneous.
As an academic physician who practices both locally and internationally, I have gotten identical questions from family, friends, acquaintances, and colleagues. While I try to provide them with the most current verifiable information, I always conclude with the most truthful answer: Ask again in five years; we’ll probably know then.
Only when sufficient time has passed to perform and assess multiple scientific and epidemiological studies, will we have a clearer picture of our current pandemic. We’ll certainly have erred in some areas and likewise been unbelievably prescient in others. At this point, let’s follow advice from the best scientific minds and understand that we’ll know much more in five years.
Kenneth Iserson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.