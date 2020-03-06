Letter: Fix Climate: Overpopulation is Already Fixing Itself

Re “Missing in the Climate Change Discussion” (Feb 28) : World population curve has already begun to level out and it will soon rapidly decline. Over one billion people have lifted themselves out of extreme poverty in the last 25 years. Extreme poverty is now less than 10% worldwide (worldbank.org).
Lack of education and lack of access to family planning services are the drivers of overpopulation. There is now hope that extreme poverty, worldwide, could be ended by 2030
(weforum.org, reuters.com, worldbank.org).
Birthrates in prosperous Western nations are already dropping, only mitigated by liberal immigration policies that allow a large and steady influx of people from poorer nations (forbes.com).
The only thing that could derail this process is climate change, which might crash the global economy permanently (National Academy of Sciences, IPCC).
You can watch the world’s leading demographics expert, Hans Rosling, explain all this in his online TED Talk, also on YouTube.
Lynn Goldfarb
Downtown
