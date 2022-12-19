Letter: Fix Social Security

the number of people now collecting social security is a burden on the workforce to sustain.
A quick look at how the system is currently working. A wage earner pays a tax for his future social security from each paycheck. For each dollar the worker has withheld, the employer must match it. If the wages earned exceed approximately $147,000 per year, no further deduction is taken for the year. This ceiling needs to be raised to $200,000 immediately. And then over time ratchet up to a ceiling of $300,000. This will help stabilize the current needs and help insure future recipients have a greater benefit.
For those born after January 1, 2000 the minimum age to apply should be raised to age 66 for early retirement and age 70 for full benefits. I believe these simple adjustments will have a small impact on the take home pay but remember that you are contributing to your future retirement income.
Eric Long
Sierra Vista
