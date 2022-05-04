 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: FL education law

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a rising star, is taking flak from the usual suspects, Hollyood, Disney, the radical left, for signing a bill that prohibits teaching sex to K-3rd grade students in public schools. Why don't we just let children be children before we launch them into the ways of the world at age 8? Let them explore the joys of being young: discovery, companionship, recreation, friendship, imagination, family. In this matter government acted quickly and correctly to stop the madness.

Jim Crumpacker

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

