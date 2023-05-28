Recently while driving, I passed an American flag being flown at Half-Staff … again …

I wondered why our nation was in mourning this time?

My next thought was; another shooting…someone’s daughter, son, mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma or grandpa is unexpectedly gone forever.

Can’t we at least DO SOMETHING?

Or continue to wring our hands and leave the Grand Old Flag at Half-Staff, in mourning forever, while our families suffer these incredibly difficult losses.

The choice is ours.

Laura Bartkowski

Northwest side