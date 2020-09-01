Letter: Flake and 22 other former Republican Congressmen backing Biden

Just in time to distract from the Republican National Convention, former AZ Senator Jeff Flake, a Trump hater, and 22 former Congressional "establishment" Republicans are announcing their support for Biden. It was Flake who colluded with Democrats to hold up Brett Kavanaugh's SCOTUS nomination vote over outrageous and unfounded sexual allegations. Flake polled so low in AZ then that he did not run again. Haven't these RINOs seen how Trump was abused by the FBI and USDOJ during a 2 year phony Russia collusion investigation and a pathetic Democrat partisan impeachment? Trump appointed a record number of conservative federal judges, including 2 to SCOTUS. How many will Biden appoint? Trump cut taxes and had the best economy in decades. He is adamantly pro-life. All Republican tenants! These RINO Republicans say vote for Biden to bring back moral decency, well tell that to Tara Reade and the other women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Biden has a history too of lying, bullying, and plagiarizing. What a bunch of idiots!
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
