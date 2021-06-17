 Skip to main content
Letter: FLEE? WHERE?
Letter: FLEE? WHERE?

So you want to overthrow our democracy? You think a socialistic government will replace it? More likely, you’ll be ruled by a dictator. First, know the difference. Democracy is two Greek words combined – demo means people and krate means rule. With a dictatorship, only one person rules and keeps total, complete control…usually obtained with force. If you want to know how a dictatorship will impact you and me, study Venezuela’s recent takeover. Once the richest country in S. America, Venezuela now has 90% of its population living below the poverty line and more than half suffer malnutrition. Rethink your thought that it won’t happen here. Just go to the net. Read all the articles about Venezuela, before and after the dictatorship. We’re already mirroring the Venezuela takeover. If Trump were to become President now, it would be by force. Just that action alone shows he has no intention of presiding over a democracy. Would you stay? Or if you flee, where will you go?

CATHEY LANGIONE

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Topics

