Letter: Florida Condo Collapse

It was not surprised when I read the Board for the Condo association was showing to have been negligent in ignoring maintenance. Board Members fail to read/understand governing documents and often ignore maintenance as required in ByLaws. In AZ virtually every HOAs community has common areas that are not maintained. HOA attorneys and Judges agree “all Boards can interpret the docs as they see fit”. If a fire in the common area causes loss, know that the Board will not be culpable. The Boards inaction falls on the shoulders of the insurer when irresponsible Board members skate. There is no such thing as a good board, only one that will claim it is such. I expect after the world witnessed an HOA tragedy property managers and the RE community will claim HOAs protect property values. Deferring maintenance does not protect property values or lives. Hold HOA boards accountable.
Patricia Cowan
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.