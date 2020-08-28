Letter: Florida man ....

I found the article about the Trump supporter punching the Biden supporter because the Biden supporter was blocking the Trump supporters sign to be a perfect example of the lack of civility that our nation has embraced. The stated age of the participants was said to be 55 and 48 respectively. If you check your facts I would suspect that you would find that their ages are closer to 12 and 13.
Richard Govern
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
