Florida's governor says his state is where "Woke goes to die." In actual reality it is where First Amendment freedom of speech goes to die, and be replaced by a Christian-nationalist, ultraconservative quasi-theocracy. That may sound extreme, but the GOP is controlled by the anti-democratic religious right that seems to regard Constitutional freedoms as applying only to them, and the Second Amendment as sacrosanct to the point of denying right to life to schoolchildren (see: Nashville, et al.) so that folks can buy AR-15s. The pro-life party?!