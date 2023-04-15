Florida's governor says his state is where "Woke goes to die." In actual reality it is where First Amendment freedom of speech goes to die, and be replaced by a Christian-nationalist, ultraconservative quasi-theocracy. That may sound extreme, but the GOP is controlled by the anti-democratic religious right that seems to regard Constitutional freedoms as applying only to them, and the Second Amendment as sacrosanct to the point of denying right to life to schoolchildren (see: Nashville, et al.) so that folks can buy AR-15s. The pro-life party?!
Academic freedom, a foundation of higher education, is under assault, putting a chill on university teachers who fear being fired for what they say, abandoning their college email and using personal emails instead as one example. That's just the start. Academic boards are being replaced by ultraconservatives, because freedom is evidently only for the far right. Instead of freshman being exposed to varying points of view and being taught critical thinking, they are now going to be indoctrinated.
