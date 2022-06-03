 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Focus on children first

Following the 2008 Heller Supreme Court ruling, a pro-gun family member agreed some gun controls were warranted, but “if we give an inch, they’ll take a mile”. Unfortunately, we Pro-Choice Americans did not heed the warning. A recent conservative policy letter I received indicated 15-week abortion bans are the beginning; not the end.

If so, where is the conservative judicial support for children & mothers healthcare, pre-school for all, and daycare – standard in most civilized countries? How many young parents are imprisoned due to the death of a child they were unable to care for? How many children are raised by grandparents because their children are in prison, died of overdose, or unable to work because of a failed background / drug test? A recent trip to my home state of Indiana showed there are many.

Ranking near the bottom of 30 industrial nations in all categories of childhood well-being, we should focus on living children first.

Sue Applegate

SaddleBrooke

Tags

