Letter: Focus on Our Strengths?
I want to present a counter to Ms. Fuchser’s letter on July 12.

My overarching question for Ms. Fuchser is this: when has America truly practiced the ideas you presented in your letter FOR ALL people in America? The accurate answer to this question is NEVER!

The ideas presented are noble and worthy; however, they are simply ideas rather than the norm in America. They are theoretical rather than the practice. Unfortunately we cannot shift the focus to ideas that have yet to exist.

The conditions that have continually existed in this country such as social, racial, political, and economic discrimination and the lack of equal justice for all always have prevented America from living up to and/or practicing the ideas you espouse.

We have a lot of hard work ahead of us. The sad fact is that the hard work ALWAYS continues to be ahead of us.

Craig Whaley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

