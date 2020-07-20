Letter: Follow CA's lead
View Comments

Letter: Follow CA's lead

I urge Gov. Ducey to follow California's lead to mitigate the spread of Covid-19:

“CA CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES BASED ON LATEST INCREASE GROWTH & SPREAD”

Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:

Dine-in restaurants; Wineries and tasting rooms; Movie theaters; Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades); Zoos and museums; Cardrooms.

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

Counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up: Fitness centers; Worship services; Protests; Offices for non-essential sectors; Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors; Hair salons and barbershops; Malls.

The Governor must take steps to protect Arizonians.

Maura Cotter

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News