Letter: Follow CA's lead

I urge Gov. Ducey to follow California's lead to mitigate the spread of Covid-19:
“CA CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES BASED ON LATEST INCREASE GROWTH & SPREAD”
Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:
Dine-in restaurants; Wineries and tasting rooms; Movie theaters; Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades); Zoos and museums; Cardrooms.
Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.
Counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up: Fitness centers; Worship services; Protests; Offices for non-essential sectors; Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors; Hair salons and barbershops; Malls.
The Governor must take steps to protect Arizonians.
Maura Cotter
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
