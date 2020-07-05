Letter: Follow science not politicians. Let people vote and live
View Comments

Letter: Follow science not politicians. Let people vote and live

Voting by mail is a good thing for all. Keeps us alive and safer from the plague. Both parties and independents benefit substantially. African Americans and people of color and native Americans are at substantial greater risk. Older Americans also have greater risk and more and more younger people are getting sick. Making Americans go and vote and wait for hours sometimes with lots of people is horrible and will result in death for some.

President Trump and AG Barr say there will be voter fraud from foreign powers. Russia did it in 2016. Then do something! These two should immediately create a task force to protect our safe voting and deal with foreign and national election interference.

pat manan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News