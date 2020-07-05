Letter: Follow science not politicians. Let people vote and live

Voting by mail is a good thing for all. Keeps us alive and safer from the plague. Both parties and independents benefit substantially. African Americans and people of color and native Americans are at substantial greater risk. Older Americans also have greater risk and more and more younger people are getting sick. Making Americans go and vote and wait for hours sometimes with lots of people is horrible and will result in death for some.
President Trump and AG Barr say there will be voter fraud from foreign powers. Russia did it in 2016. Then do something! These two should immediately create a task force to protect our safe voting and deal with foreign and national election interference.
pat manan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
