The author suggests “follow-the-money”. Easy to do for President Biden, who has released his tax returns for the past 22 years, unlike Trump. No ability to follow-the-money there. All the foreign and political delegations who stayed in Trump hotels are well documented – what else? After a great salary as VP for 8 years, Biden earned even more during the Trump presidency from speeches and book revenue - it is all there in black and white. Just Google it. George Bush, $150-$200k/speech; Alan Greenspan, $250k/speech; Arnold Schwarzenegger, $250k/speech; Ben Bernanke, $200-$400k/speech. President Obama earned $400k/yr as president, and ~$400k for each speech since then, no money mystery there. And what about Clarence Thomas and all the unreported trips he has taken, paid for by billionaires? So I agree, do the work and “follow-the-money” and do the math, don’t just spout accusations that have no backing.