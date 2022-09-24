Letter: Follow the money on immigrant transport

All the taxpayers of Arizona need an accounting of what money was used to transport immigrants to D.C. Governor Ducey is leaving office. Was this a unilateral decision? Did he obtain legislative approval? He certainly didn’t get mine. Did the Governor use our surplus? I am on fixed income and could have used a rebate check. Other states are giving back to their citizens.
I moved to Arizona 5 years ago and am beginning to feel I made a wrong choice. I am so embarrassed. We have been the butt of jokes in the news and it continues to be complicated by certain politicians wishing to make a name for themselves.
Fortunately, some people are speaking out. I was proud of the San Antonio Bishop Gustavo Garcia-Sillers (per NPR news) stating the transporting of immigrants was not acceptable and they were not overwhelmed where he was.
Stop the heartless transport and begin the heartfelt conversation.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.