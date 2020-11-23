 Skip to main content
Letter: Follow The Money
Thanks to Tim Steller for the real reason I also keep getting 49+ emails daily from the Trump campaign demanding $$$.

Expanding on Mr. Steller's analysis.

What does Trump value above all else? Money for him.

If he concedes that he lost the election, that tap is cut off.

If his lap dog Barr files a bunch of lame lawsuits in states with close elections - the money keeps flowing from his base who are deluded into thinking there is a chance he might still win. Get it? It's not about wanting to continue to be President of the United States, a job he never wanted because it's a JOB, but it is a a cash cow and he wants ever last drop he can steal.

He will damage or destroy any American institution, norm, or human being that gets in his way of the almighty dollar because that is how he values himself.

Virginia GETHMANN

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

