Letter: Follow the Money

One way to evaluate Republican policies is to see who they benefit. These are policies that Republican leaders have already promised to enact if elected.

Repeal the ability of Medicare to negotiate drug prices with big pharma, and remove the cap on insulin prices. Beneficiary: Pharmaceutical companies. Loses: Citizens, especially the middle and low income people.

Cut or privatize Social Security and Medicare. Beneficiary: Wall Street traders, bankers, investment firms and health insurance giants. Losers: Middle and low income citizens.

Ban abortions. Beneficiary: None. Losers: All women, especially women with atopic or problematic pregnancies and those needing contraceptives for disease related causes. Victims of rape and incest

End same sex marriage. Beneficiary: Name one. Losers: All Americans who value the freedom to love who they want.

Ban contraceptives. Beneficiary: ?? Losers: All citizens who are trying to plan their families, reduce population growth or prevent the spread of disease.

Restrict unions: Beneficiary: Big corporations. Loosers: Working people.

Democrats want just the opposite of these policies. Whose side are you on?

Donald Ries

Southeast side