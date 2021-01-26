Letter: Follow the science and explain the data

If you "follow the science" you need to explain the data. If you can't, it's just statistics. A correlation might exist. That could be simple coincidence, though, or even worse -- "Lies, damn lies, and statistics." Be especially suspicious when a politician talks about "the science." Without doubt he doesn't understand the underlying relationships. It's likely just self righteous blather, like motherhood and apple pie. Officials can shape policy if the statistical odds are compelling. But if they don't comprehend the actual science, those self-styled experts still are guessing. Take it with a grain of salt.
Walter Ramsley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.