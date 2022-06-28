 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: "Follow the science "

  • Comments

One of the liberal's favorite sayings is " follow the science". In 1973 when Roe V. Wade was decided, there was no such thing as a "plan b" or after sex pregnancy prevention pill. This was not created until 1977 and distributed in 1999. Between protection before sex and "plan b" after sex there is no scientific reason for a woman to have an unwanted pregnancy. Science has changed after Roe V.Wade, but liberals do not seem to recognize this.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gun Control

The real problem is not guns, gun owners, access to guns, mental health, the second amendment, or thoughts and prayers. It's MONEY. In order t…

Letter: Trump knew he was lying

Rep Zoe Lofgren and the January 6 Committee presented painstaking evidence that Trump knew he lost the election. It was obvious from his stunn…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News