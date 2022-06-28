Letter: "Follow the science "

One of the liberal's favorite sayings is " follow the science". In 1973 when Roe V. Wade was decided, there was no such thing as a "plan b" or after sex pregnancy prevention pill. This was not created until 1977 and distributed in 1999. Between protection before sex and "plan b" after sex there is no scientific reason for a woman to have an unwanted pregnancy. Science has changed after Roe V.Wade, but liberals do not seem to recognize this.