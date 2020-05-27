Letter: Following Jesus & Trump?

I'm not sure how the gentleman from Oro Valley can follow Jesus and support Trump's policies at the same time. Trying to do that would make my head explode. What ever happened to feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome the stranger, and be a good steward of the earth? Nothing that comes out of Trump's self-serving, narcissistic mouth will ever sound remotely like anything Jesus ever taught.
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
