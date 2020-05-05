Letter: Folly of War

The folly of war.
A recent documented article in Worldbeyondwar.org states the following facts: War is nothing other than murder on a large scale. 2.6+ million Civilians have died in the U.S. 20 year "War on Terror" in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Pakistan. In the 1990's, 2 million children were killed; 6 million were injured or permanently disabled and 12 million were left homeless. The CIA admits that those killed by their drone program, were 90% civilian as “collateral damage.” Every major country has some form of national health care but not us. Trillions have been wasted on wars; more than enough, to provide health insurance to all Americans without raising a dime in new taxes. The fury of the coronavirus virus illustrates the folly of war. Where are our priorities? Government objectives must change and meet its obligations to the dignity and equality of all civilians. “We can't solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.” Albert Einstein.
Robert Harrison
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
