Dear Editor: With an impending climate crisis, exacerbated socioeconomic conditions, and an immigration crisis facing our nation, our community faces another adversary: the increasing number of food insecure families.

An alarming number of families are unable to afford and access a sufficient supply of food resources. The ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic have only exacerbated this adversary. With the loss of jobs and high inflation rates, individuals find themselves in a tight, difficult position, unable to procure food and pay mortgages.

These problems, also known as social determinants, affect the mental and physical health of individuals.

In order to address, and overcome these determinants we can organize community events, workshops, and information sessions to raise awareness on food insecurity. However, in the meantime we can partner with local stakeholders and 501(c)(3) organisations to create programs and support low income families.

Fatimah Amer

Downtown